Nickelodeon Renews ‘PAW Patrol’, ‘Bubble Guppies’, More On Preschool Slate

Nickelodeon has renewed its preschool-aimed series PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Abby Hatcher and Butterbean’s Café for new seasons.

The news Monday means a seventh season of PAW Patrol, one of basic cable’s top-rated programs in the key kids 2-5, 2-11 and 6-11 demographics. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker return to deal with a new villain the Copycat, and also travel to Dino Land where they meet new pup and dinosaur expert Rex.

Bubble Guppies is returning for Season 5 and will introduce a new guppy Zooli, a spunky and smart student, animal expert and fin-tastic friend to the guppies’ school class.

In the upcoming Season 2 of Abby Hatcher, Abby and her best Fuzzly friend Bozzly lend a hand to some new Fuzzly pals as they explore their incredible hotel home, encounter a shuttle bus full of surprises and zoom off to new locations with Abby’s souped-up bike and Fuzzly-finding gear.

All three series received 26-episode orders.

Butterbean’s Café is returning for Season 2 with 20 new episodes. It will continue to follow Butterbean, her fairy friends—Dazzle, Poppy, and Jasper—and her little sister Cricket as they use teamwork to run their neighborhood cafe and whip up healthy snacks and sweet treats for the citizens of Puddlebrook.