NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Owens Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens has inked with ICM Partners across the board.

Owens played in the NFL for 15 seasons and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro.

After playing college football and basketball at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, he was selected in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He stayed with the team for seven seasons until he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004. Two years later, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys and stayed with them for three seasons. He also played with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens is the only player in NFL history to score a touchdown against all 32 NFL teams, and ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards.

Owens retired in 2012 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.