Newcomers Flat; ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ Crosses $2M: Specialty Box Office

The dog days of summer have arrived early for the specialties, which have only had some success in peeling away audiences from studio fare. New limited release titles landed slowly this weekend, with Sony Pictures Classics Toronto ’18 documentary Maiden topping the few titles reporting numbers Sunday. The Alex Holmes-directed feature about a competitive all-female sailboat crew that took on the Whitbread ‘Round the World Race sailed into six New York and Los Angeles ports, grossing $50,715 for an $8,453 per theater average.

Word of mouth could very well float Maiden as it heads to more cities. The best doc box office debut this year remains Apollo 11, which bowed in 120 theaters in its opening frame, grossing $1.6M in 120 theaters ($13,392 PTA). It went on to cume $8.9M.

At its New York premiere earlier this week, SPC co-president likened Maiden’s prospects to the company’s successful 2012 doc Searching For Sugar Man, which bowed in July 2012 in three theaters to a moderate $27,459 and a $9,153 PTA. Sugar Man went on to cume $3.69M.

“Both are stories not [previously] seen on the [big screen] before, yet are very timely,” he said. “Both engage the audience in a major, major way. The word of mouth from all the [Maiden] screenings we’ve had from Toronto through now have had a profound effect. I think it foreshadows a very successful release.”

Maiden will set course for Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. next followed by about a dozen more cities after the 4th of July weekend.

Spiritual title The Other Side Of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith from ArtAffects Entertainment had the widest opening among the specialties, launching in 205 theaters grossing an estimated $425K in the three-day, averaging $2,074.

Greenwich Entertainment’s German family drama, Three Peaks, meanwhile, opened with an exclusive run at IFC Center in New York for a $4K three-day estimate. The Locarno Film Festival Piazza Grande Award-winner will open at the Nuart in West L.A. next weekend, followed by the top 50 markets int he coming weeks.

Neon’s Wild Rose crooned to a dozen additional theaters in its second weekend outing. Starring Jessie Buckley, the music drama grossed $64,113 in sixteen locations, averaging $4,007. In its debut last weekend, the title grossed just under $53K in 4 theaters, for a $13,235 opening frame PTA.

NEW RELEASES

Maiden (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [6 Theaters] Weekend $50,715, Average $8,453

The Other Side Of Heaven 2: Fire Of Faith (ArtAffects Entertainment) NEW [205 Theaters] Weekend $425,000, Average $2,074

Three Peaks (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Wild Rose (Neon) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $64,113, Average $4,007, Cume $135,403

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Being Frank (The Film Arcade) Week 3 [13 Theaters] Weekend $12,740, Average $980, Cume $50,124

The Dead Don’t Die (Focus Features) Week 3 [552 Theaters] Weekend $520,000, Average $936, Cume $5,900,000

The Last Black Man In San Francisco (A24) Week 4 [155 Theaters] Weekend $482,387, Average $3,112, Cume $2,033,159

Papi Chulo (Blue Fox Entertainment) Week 4 [11 Theaters] Weekend $9,365, Average $851, Cume $57,076

Pavarotti (CBS Films) Week 4 [288 Theaters] Weekend $532,000, Average $1,847, Cume $1,800,636

The Fall Of The American Empire (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [12 Theaters] Weekend $9,020, Average $752, Cume $2,811,197 (total includes French-Canada opening last year)

Echo In The Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 6 [141 Theaters] Weekend $253,800, Average $1,800, Cume $1,501,746

Halston (1091) Week 6 [5 Theaters] Weekend $2,857, Average $571, Cume $130,949

The Spy Behind Home Plate (The Ciesla Foundation) Week 6 [24 Theaters] Weekend $43,420, Average $1,809, Cume $253,051

Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation (PBS Distribution) Week 6 [ Theaters] Weekend $, Average $, Cume $

The Souvenir (A24) Week 7 [27 Theaters] Weekend $30,000, Average $1,111, Cume $958,967

All Is True (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [34 Theaters] Weekend $23,894, Average $703, Cume $1,129,277

The Biggest Little Farm (Neon) Week 8 [122 Theaters] Weekend $132,454, Average $1,086, Cume $3,524,590

Meeting Gorbachev (1091) Week 9 [3 Theaters] Weekend $1,110, Average $370, Cume $230,651

The White Crow (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [98 Theaters] Weekend $25,659, Average $262, Cume $1,778,788

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 14 [18 Theaters] Weekend $10,150, Average $564, Cume $4,416,928

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 18 [5 Theaters] Weekend $23,352, Average $4,670, Cume $8,905,373