Craig Bolotin Adapting ‘The Vows’, Based On True Story Recounted In New York Times Article, For Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Bolotin is adapting The Vows for Universal based on Natalie Shutler’s August 2018 The New York Times article “Son, Placed for Adoption, Leads Birth Parents to Altar 36 Years Later”.

Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman are producing.

Shutler’s article tells the story of 36-year-old Martin Schmidt, who just prior to having his own kids, decided to seek out his biological parents in Wisconsin, after knowing for decades that he was adopted. Schmidt’s parents Dave Lindgren and Michele Newman were high school sweethearts, and broke up months prior to Schmidt’s birth. After being reconnected via Schmidt, Lindgren and Newman fell in love again and married with their firstborn son officiating the wedding.

Bolotin’s numerous writing credits include Black Rain and the feature Fox adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel The Longest Ride. He also served as writer/director of the Forest Whitaker-Rosario Dawson movie Light It Up and That Night starring Juliette Lewis, Eliza Dushku, Katherine Heigl and C. Thomas Howell.

Anonymous Content made the deal on behalf of The New York Times and the life rights holders. Universal’s Director of Development Lexi Barta is overseeing The Vows on behalf of the studio.

Bolotin is represented by Gersh, Echo Lake, and attorney Bob Myman of Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light.

Mandeville Films’ filmography has racked up more than $4 billion in ticket sales since its founding in 1995. Upcoming for the label is Amazon Studios’ The Aeronauts starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne. Their 2017 titles Disney’s Beauty and the Beasty and Lionsgate’s Wonder respectively grossed $1.26 billion and $304M worldwide. In 2018, Mandeville began a first look deal with Universal.