New KKR-Backed German Studio Adds Christian Meinberger As Chief Digital Officer

An emerging, KKR-backed German studio whose stakeholders include Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedann & Berg Film has added Christian Meinberger as Chief Digital Officer.

Meinberger, a co-founder of multichannel network Studio 71, joined the management team led by Fred Kogel at the still-unnamed studio. The company is eyeing the U.S. as one of the key territories where it will produce and distribute content across media categories. Leveraging the formidable libraries of its owners, the studio will buy and produce feature films, series and TV shows, deriving revenue from theaters, digital services, home entertainment and TV channels.

Among the business functions in Meinberger’s purview are the development and production of original digital programming, the development of new web channels, and cross-platform social media promotion of all theatrical releases.

“It’s great to help build up such an exciting new player in the German market,” Meinberger said. “I am very much looking forward to this new task. My goal is to establish the new company as a reliable content partner for all digital platforms, as well as continue to consistently develop locally and internationally relevant productions and successful content.”

In his tenure as Chief Content Officer at Studio 71, Meinberger oversaw projects such as the format LeFloid vs. The World. He previously worked at ProSiebenSat.1, ZDF, Viacom and RTL II.