Netflix, WWE Studios Tag Team On Live Action Family Film ‘The Main Event’ With Seth Carr Starring

Netflix is teaming with WWE Studios on The Main Event, a live action family film that gets underway this week in Vancouver, starring Black Panther’s Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino and Adam Pally, alongside a coterie of wrestlers including Kolfi Kingston, The Miz, Sheamus and others. Carr earlier this year joined the cast of the Netflix series Free Rein.

Pic is directed by Jay Karas (Parks & Recreation), from script by Larry Postel. WWE Studios’ Richard Lowell is producing and Susan Levison and Maggie Malina are exec producers.

An 11-year old aspiring wrestler discovers a magical mask and before you can say Luche Libre, he enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar.

Netflix will premiere the film in 2020, adding to a growing slate of family films. WWE Studios most recently produced Fighting With My Family for MGM and Seven Bucks Productions.