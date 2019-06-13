‘White Lines’: Netflix Crime-Drama From ‘Money Heist’ Creator Álex Pina & ‘The Crown’ Outfit Left Bank Under Way In Spain

Netflix is under way on ten-part UK-Spanish crime-drama series White Lines, which is written by Money Heist creator Álex Pina (who is serving as showrunner) and executive-produced by Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff for The Crown outfit Left Bank Pictures.

Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight) leads cast in the English-language series in which the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened her investigation leads her through a world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups.

Also starring are Marta Milans (Shazam), Juan Diego Botto (Good Behavior), Nuno Lopes (Saint George), Daniel Mays (The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn), Laurence Fox (Victoria) and Angela Griffin (Turn Up Charlie).

The series will film from June-October in the Balearic Islands including Majorca and Ibiza. Directors will be Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto, Ashley Way and Alvaro Brechner. Chris Croucher produces, while Álex Pina and Cristina López Ferraz will executive produce for Vancouver Media (Money Heist). Each episode will be 60 minutes.