Netflix Nears Deal With Warner Bros. TV For ‘Sandman’ Series

It’s not a dream — Neil Gaiman’s Sandman is finally coming to television. After being stuck in development limbo for decades, Netflix is nearing a deal with Warner Bros. TV for a series order of an adaptation of the popular comic book series from DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint. Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) is slated to write and serve as showrunner on the series. Gaiman will executive producer alongside David Goyer.

When it was announced that a selection of Vertigo titles were going to New Line, Sandman was originally slated to be a film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt directing and starring. He exited the feature three years ago after creative differences. The project even goes back further when Gaiman said that an adaptation was in the works while at Comic-Con. Gaiman and Goyer were also involved in the film adaptation.

Once closed, this will be yet another franchise to add to Gaiman’s TV arsenal. He currently has American Gods on Starz as well as the new Amazon series Good Omens. Once the deal closes for Sandman, it will join Lucifer on the streaming giant — which is appropriate considering that the former is a spinoff of the latter.

Sandman charted a long, poetic story arc over its original 75-issue run that followed the adventures of Morpheus, lord of dreams and member of a pantheon of immortal beings called The Endless who personify certain universal concepts that, along with dream, includes death, desire, destiny, delirium, despair, and destruction.

Netflix declined to comment about the deal.