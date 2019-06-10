Netflix Nabs Ubisoft’s ‘The Division’ Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Jessica Chastain

Netflix has snatched up The Division, Ubisoft Motion Pictures’ film adaption based on the popular Tom Clancy online-only, role-playing video game, which was released in 2016 and currently has more than 20 million players. The follow-up game, The Division 2, was just released in March.

The announcement of Netflix’s acquisition was made during Ubisoft’s panel at E3, the video game industry trade event that officially kicks off tomorrow. Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal have been attached to star and produce this project for a while with Hobbs And Shaw and Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch coming on board last year to direct.

Rafe Judkins will adapt the screenplay. He’s also currently creating the upcoming Amazon series Wheel of Time, based on the acclaimed fantasy novels.

The Division plot takes place in the near future where a pandemic virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions. By Christmas, what’s left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated in an attempt to save who and what remains.

87North Productions, Nine Stories, Freckle Films, and Ubisoft Film and Television are also producing.