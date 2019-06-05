Renee Zellweger Thriller ‘What/If’ Pops To The Top Of Netflix’s UK Top Ten List

Renee Zellweger’s thriller What/If has moved to the top of Netflix’s latest UK top ten list, while rom-com feature Always Be My Maybe and mini-series When They See Us have also crashed into the most-watched titles.

It marks Netflix’s fifth most-watched list in the UK with the SVOD service running the experiment on a weekly basis.

Last week, after its launch, the erotic thriller What/If popped in at fourth. The show stars Zellweger as a mysterious and manipulative businesswoman with a secret. Written by Mike Kelley, the Warner Bros Television-produced series explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Jane Levy, Blake Jenner, Samantha Ware, Keith Powers, Daniella Pineda, Juan Castano, John Clarence, Dave Annable and Louis Herthum co-star.

Elsewhere, Gavin & Stacey crashed into the most-watched series after the news that James Corden was bringing back the BBC sitcom for a Christmas special.

Elsewhere, new titles on the lists include David Letterman’s talkshow My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on the reality chart, and Chopsticks and Black Spot on the foreign-language chart.

Most-Watched Titles:

What/If Baby Driver Rim of the World Jane The Virgin Always Be My Maybe RuPaul’s Drag Race When They See Us Dead To Me The Mummy Good Girls

Most-Watched Series:

What/If Jane The Virgin When They See Us Dead To Me Good Girls The Society Gavin & Stacey Lucifer Dynasty Riverdale

Most-Watched Movies:

Baby Driver Rim of the World Always Be My Maybe The Mummy Storks The Perfection The Fate of the Furious Transformers: The Last Knight The Book of Life Shaun of the Dead

The Most-Watched Reality Shows:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Jailbirds Nailed It! My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Tiny House Nation America’s Got Talent Girls Incarcerated You vs Wild Patriot Act Sugar Rush

Most-Watched Documentaries:

Our Planet Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Louis Theroux First and Last Street Food One Strange Rock Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons Shark Planet Earth II

The Most-Watched Non-English Language