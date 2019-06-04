Netflix Taps Fox Vet Spencer Klein As Director Of Theatrical Distribution, Will Steer Rollout Of ‘The Irishman’ & Streamer’s Awards Season Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has hired 20th Century Fox distribution vet Spencer Klein as their Director of Theatrical Distribution. Klein will report to Netflix Film boss Scott Stuber.

One of the first big assignments here for Klein is overseeing the theatrical rollout of Netflix’s upcoming awards season slate which includes such titles as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat among many other titles. It has long been reported that the Scorsese team wants a wide theatrical release for The Irishman, and Klein is the type of guy who can sit down with big exhibition and have these types of talks as Netflix looks to capitalize the profile of their slate both in theaters and on streaming. Former Warner Bros. distribution czar Dan Fellman will continue to consult for Netflix. Klein steps in for the late Andy Gruenberg, who passed away suddenly in January after masterminding the theatrical rollout of Netflix’s Roma, which went on to win three Oscars including Best Director and Cinematography for Alfonso Cuaron and Best Foreign Film.

At Fox, Klein served as EVP, General Sales Manager where he oversaw the theatrical sales for all the studio’s releases in the US and Canada.

Over the span of his 20-year career in the film business, Klein held positions in both exhibition and distribution. After receiving a BA from Indiana University, he began his career in film at New Line Cinema in New York City. He moved into exhibition at Loews Cineplex Entertainment as a film buyer, while earning his MBA from Fordham University in 2005. He then transitioned back to distribution at The Weinstein Company as General Sales Manager, overseeing sales and research.

In 2008, Klein returned to exhibition, forming The Film Group, as Chief Film Officer. After representing Rave and Bow Tie Cinemas film buying teams in Dallas, he relocated to Los Angeles for his position at FOX.

Klein dedicates time to serving as a board member on various charities including Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers, Variety – The Children’s Charity of Southern California and The Section 16H Group.