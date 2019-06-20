Netflix Adapts Feature Film Trilogy ‘Snabba Cash’ Into Six-Part Series With SF Studios

Netflix is adapting Scandinavian movie trilogy Snabba Cash (Easy Money) into a six-part series. The SVOD service has partnered with screenwriter Oskar Söderlund and author Jens Lapidus on the project.

The series is set in Stockholm ten years after the events depicted in the feature films. It is a buzzing environment where the craving for status and money is stronger than ever. The entrepreneurial jet set as well as the criminal world has become even more brutal, chaotic and ruthless. When these two worlds collide, loyalty, friendships and business partners will all be tested in the never-ending quest for easy money. The films starred The Killing’s Joel Kinnaman.

Snabba Cash is produced by SF Studios, the original producer of the film trilogy, set in the gritty criminal underground of Stockholm. Oskar Söderlund, the screenwriter behind The Fat and the Angry and Greyzone, has developed the series together with Lapidus, who also serves as executive producer. It is produced by Nicklas Wikström (A Man Called Ove).

“I have been waiting for an opportunity to continue with Snabba Cash. The stories are still epic but also depict our time in an unfiltered light. It will be amazing,” said Lapidus.

Netflix’s Director International Originals Northern Europe Tesha Crawford added, “We are happy to announce this new Swedish series and to bring the world from these much loved movies back to life in a fresh and exciting way. To do this, we are fortunate to work with some amazing Swedish creatives. We are excited about working with Oskar and Jens and their vision for this new chapter of Snabba Cash. With SF Studios onboard we also have an incredibly strong local partner.”