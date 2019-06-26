Netflix Horror Drama Series ‘The Order’ To Make First San Diego Comic-Con Appearance

Netflix’s horror drama series The Order will be making its first appearance at San Diego Comic-Con complete with season 2 teases.

The Order cast Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Louriza Tronco and Katharine Isabelle will join series creator/showrunner Dennis Heaton, writer/EP Shelley Eriksen and EPs Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes for a chat in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront on Thursday, July 18 at 12:30pm.

In The Order, Belgrave University student Jack Morton (Manley) joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, where he’s thrusted into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue. Out to avenge his mother’s death, he uncovers dark family secrets and lands in an underground battle being waged between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic. Assisting Jack in the fight is Alyssa (Grey), a tour guide at Belgrave and fellow member of the Order, which is led by Jack’s estranged father.

Back in March, Netflix gave a second season pick-up to the Nomadic Pictures’ produced series.