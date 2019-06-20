Netflix Orders ‘The Healing Powers Of Dude’ Family Live Action Comedy Series

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of The Healing Powers of Dude, a family live action single camera comedy series from Erica Spates and Sam Littenberg-Weisberg (Coop and Cami Ask the World, Victorious, Mystery Girls). Richie Keen (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Fist Fight, Teachers) directs four episodes and executive produces.

Co-created by Spates and Littenberg-Weisberg based on personal experience with social anxiety disorder, The Healing Powers of Dude centers on Noah, an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder. When Noah has to start middle school, he turns to a mutt named Dude, a sarcastic emotional support dog who might need Noah as much as Noah needs him.

Top row L-R: Tom Everett Scott, Larisa Oleynik, Jace Chapman; Bottom row L-R: Laurel Emory, Sophia Jaewon Kim, Mauricio Lara Netflix

The series stars Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!), Larisa Oleynik (10 Things I Hate About You, The Secret World of Alex Mack), Laurel Emory (Heartstrings), Mauricio Lara (The Conners, Young Sheldon, Teachers), Sophie Jaewon Kim, Dude the Dog, and newcomer Jace Chapman.

Spates, Littenberg-Weisberg and Keen executive produce with Dan Lubetkin (Adam DeVine’s House Party, Workaholics) from Blue Ant Studios. Chris Phillips (Prince of Peoria) produces.

Social anxiety disorder is defined as a chronic mental health condition in which social interactions cause irrational anxiety. The production team is working with behavioral health consultants and emotional support animal consultants as well as with RespectAbility, a nonprofit working on inclusion efforts for people with disabilities.

The Healing Powers of Dude joins Netflix’s growing slate of live action series featuring kids and families, including No Good Nick, Malibu Rescue and Alexa & Katie and upcoming series Family Reunion, Team Kaylie, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, and The Baby-Sitters Club.

Chapman is repped by Osbrink Agency and Artistic Endeavors. Lara is repped by Coast To Coast, Artistic Endeavors and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Oleynik is repped by CESD and Management 360. Kim is repped by Abrams Artists Agency. Keen is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobsen.