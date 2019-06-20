Netflix Wins Spec Auction For Dennis Curlett Romantic Comedy ‘Just. One. Kiss’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix prevailed in an auction for Just. One. Kiss, a romantic comedy spec script by Dennis Curlett that will be produced by Dylan Clark and Lit Entertainment’s Adam Kolbrenner. Dylan Clark Productions veep Brian Williams brought it in and will have a producing role.

After her anxious mom gives her an old engagement ring, a 32-year-old interior designer finds that she can suddenly see what her future looks like with anyone she kisses. Studios responded to the franchise potential.

Curlett is a writer, director and actor originally from Chichester Pennsylvania. His experimental sketch and improv comedy team Funk Shuffle performs regularly at The UCB Theater and The Clubhouse.

Verve brokered the deal and reps Curlett along with Romark Entertainment’s Rock Shaink and Dash Aiken and attorney Will Jacobsen of Goodman Rosenthal.