Netflix Series ‘Jinn’ Sparks Uproar In Jordan Over Alleged “Immoral Scenes”

Netflix’s first Arabic original series is causing an upset among some Jordanians, with a prosecutor asking the country’s cybercrimes unit to investigate it and take action.

The show, Jinn, is a young adult supernatural drama about magical genies in the ancient city of Petra. They must try and stop Jinn from destroying the world. The show is shot in Jordan and has five episodes.

The controversy is over two scenes in which female actor Salma Milhis kisses two different boys in separate scenes, a shocking move in the conservative country. Others complained online about the show’s rough language.