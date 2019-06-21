Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Goes Down Briefly In Afternoon, Cites “Technical Issues” For Outage

Paul Sakuma/AP/Shutterstock

Netflix experienced a brief outage of about an hour Thursday afternoon. The streaming service’s website indicated the problem was unspecified “technical issues” that the company was working to correct.

The outage happened around 6:30 ET/3:30 PT according to the monitor Downdetector.com. The most- reported problems were with the website (51%) and getting no connection (31%).

 Netflix updated its website with this message: “Netflix is up! We are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service.”

The website istheservicedown indicated problems throughout North America and Europe, including buffering, crashing and sign-in issues.

