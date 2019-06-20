Netflix Wraps Filming On First German Original Movie ‘Concrete Gold’ With ‘The Reader’ Star David Kross

Netflix has wrapped filming on its first German Original film, Concrete Gold, starring David Kross (The Reader), Frederick Lau (Victoria) and Janina Uhse (Good Times, Bad Times).

The UFA-produced drama-thriller charts the rise and fall of three corrupt real estate agents who accumulate absurd wealth in no time but fall into a vortex of fraud, greed and drugs.

Cüneyt Kaya (Blockbustaz) wrote and directed the feature which is produced by UFA Fiction’s Sebastian Werninger and Johannes Kunkel. Also among cast are Peri Baumeister, Detlev Buck, Samuel Finzi, Sophia Thomalla and Johanna Ingelfinger.

Kai Finke, Director of Content Acquisitions & Co-Productions at Netflix, said, “Working with Cüneyt Kaya and UFA Fiction on Concrete Gold has been a joy. Cüneyt and our great cast have bough boundless energy to this fast-paced film and we thank the team of UFA Fiction for creating such a high quality movie for Netflix. We are very pleased to have made this first German Original film of the year and we look forward to its global release on our platform. “

The project is one of a slate of Netflix Original features from Germany due to shoot this year. Also on the docket are Freaks, a drama about a working-class mom with supernatural powers, from ZDF and Lüthje Schneider Hörl Film; and Isi & Ossi, a YA rom-com from X Filme Creative Pool.