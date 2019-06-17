‘Criminal’: Nicholas Pinnock, David Tennant & Hayley Atwell Star In Netflix Police Interrogation Drama

Nicholas Pinnock, star of ABC’s forthcoming legal drama For Life, Doctor Who’s David Tennant and Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell are to star in Netflix’s police interrogation drama Criminal.

The format bending series consists of 12 episodes of 45 minutes with three episodes each set across four countries – France, Spain, Germany and the UK. The drama takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is a stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question.

Pinnock, Cheat’s Katherine Kelly Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf star in the UK episodes with Tennant and Atwell guest starring alongside Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey.

In France, Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay and Mhamed Arezki star alongside guest stars Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier and Sara Giraudeau.

In Germany, Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin star alongside Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss.

In Spain, Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada star alongside Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernández, Emma Suárez and Álvaro Cervantes.

The series comes from Killing Eve writer George Kay and Wrong Mans producer and She’s Out Of My League director Jim Field Smith.

Each episode will be produced in local language, written and directed by local talent. Co-creators Kay and Field Smith, whose Idiotlamp Productions will produce, are set as showrunners and will write the UK version.

In France, Spiral and The Returned’s Frederic Mermoud, Nina’s Antonin Martin-Hilbert and Profilage’s Mathieu Missoffe will write; in Germany, Four Blocks and Downfall’s Oliver Hirschbiegel, Das Verschwinden’s Bernd Lange and Blaumacher’s Sebastian Heeg will pen; in Spain, El Día De Mañana’s Mariano Barroso, El Autor’s Alejandro Hernández and Caníbal’s Manuel Martín Cuenca write.

All 12 episodes will film at Netflix’s production hub at Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid. The company’s first European production hub was unveiled in July.