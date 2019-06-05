NBCU International Consolidates Euro Channels; Leonor Grandsire Exits & Lee Raftery Promoted

NBCUniversal International has consolidated its European channels business following Comcast’s takeover of Sky, a move that has led to the departure of Southern Europe chief Leonor Grandsire.

The Hollywood studio has brought together its three regional European groups, consisting of 17 channel feeds across seven brands, outside of the Sky-controlled markets of UK, Italy and Germany.

Grandsire, who was Managing Director, Networks, Southern Europe, will exit the business, while Lee Raftery, who was formerly MD, UK & Emerging Markets becomes Managing Director, Europe Middle East and Africa Networks. Based in London, he reports to Kevin MacLellan, Chairman, Global Distribution & International, NBCUniversal and starts the new position in July.

This comes after it brought together its NBCUniversal pay-TV channels in the UK and Germany to operate under the Sky portfolio.

Rafferty, who has been with the company for 11 years and was appointed to his previous role in 2017, will remain as Chief Marketing Officer for NBCU International.

MacLellan said, “I am delighted that Lee will be able to deploy his exemplary skills to the leadership of our EMEA business. I am also incredibly grateful for Leonor’s extraordinary contribution to the success of the company over the years. With our newly aligned EMEA Networks business, we are strongly positioned in a rapidly evolving pay-TV landscape to optimize our expertise, efficiencies and opportunities for future growth.”

Raftery added, “I believe that combining our EMEA Networks will maximize the growth potential of our channels and brands for years ahead. The power of these great platforms, expertly overseen by a talented team across multiple locations, will continue to deliver the best quality, value and entertainment for our audiences.”