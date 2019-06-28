NBC Developing Romantic Drama With a Twist From ‘Good Girls’ EPs Bill Krebs & Jenna Bans

Click to Skip Ad
UTA

In one of NBC’s first drama buys for the 2019-20 development season, the network has put in development an hourlong project from Good Girls creator, executive producer and showrunner Jenna Bans and the series’ writer-executive producer Bill Krebs. Universal Television, where Bans is under an overall deal, is the studio.

NBC

Written by Krebs, in the untitled drama project, after her marriage is shattered by a random act of violence, a suburban middle-aged wife has an encounter with a younger man, setting off a romantic, twisted chain of events that challenge everything she thought she knew about her perfect life and what really happened to her husband

Krebs, who will serve as showrunner, executive produces with Bans. This marks Bans’ first sale of a project she is not creating;/writing as she is expanding her Universal TV-based Minnesota Logging Company.

Krebs joined Bans’ Good Girls after the pilot as a co-executive producer and was upped to executive producer in Season 2. NBC’s suburban moms series, from Uni TV, was recently renewed for a third season.
Krebs worked as supervising producer on Bans’ previous series, ABC’s The Family. His series credits also include Red Band Society and Franklin & Bash. 
