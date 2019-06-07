Click to Skip Ad
NBC Ups Traci Saulsberry To SVP Of Entertainment Publicity

Traci Saulsberry
NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Traci Saulsberry, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Publicity, NBC Entertainment -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC) Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

Traci Saulsberry is expanding her role at NBC with a promotion to Senior Vice President of Entertainment Publicity. In her new position, Saulsberry will continue to lead the unscripted publicity team for NBC Entertainment, reporting to Chip Sullivan, EVP of Communications, NBC Entertainment.

“Traci is an invaluable member of our organization whose innovative approach has put a bright spotlight on our alternative programming,” Sullivan said. “She is one of the true leaders of this department and we are fortunate to have her amazing skill set leveraged across the network and studio.”

Saulsberry oversees publicity efforts for the network’s alternative programming, including hit series America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, Ellen’s Game of Games and The Voice, among others. Also under Saulsberry’s purview is programming from Universal Television Alternative Studio, including World of Dance, Songland and Making It. Saulsberry also supervises press campaigns and day-of-press production for several awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Billboard Music Awards and Emmys.

Prior to working in alternative publicity at NBC, Saulsberry served as the Director of Programming and Affiliate Publicity for network, where she oversaw the development and execution of public relations efforts among NBC’s 230-plus affiliate stations. Additionally, she was the publicity strategist on several of the network’s high-priority series, including The Carmichael Show and The Wall.  Saulsberry previously worked at Style Network and USA Network.

