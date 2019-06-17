NBC Fall Premiere Dates: ‘The Voice’, ‘This Is Us’, New ‘Bluff City Law’ & ‘Sunnyside’, More

NBC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series. New comedies Perfect Harmony starring Bradley Whitford and Sunnyside with Kal Penn will join the Thursday lineup, and the freshman Jimmy Smits drama Bluff City Law gavels in on Mondays after The Voice.

As for the veteran programs, the 17th cycle of The Voice tunes up with a two-night premiere on Monday-Tuesday, September 23-24 — with its Tuesday airing followed by dramas This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Dick Wolf’s Windy City drama trio Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. all will clock in on Wednesday, September 25.

Elsewhere, the new Thursday comedies join veterans Superstore and The Good Place, along with 10 p.m. anchor drama Law & Order: SVU on September 26. The Blacklist returns on October 4; that’s the Friday following Premiere Week, allowing for a repeat of Bluff City Law’s first episode on September 27 ahead of the Dateline season premiere.

Primetime TV’s No. 1 show, , kicks off September 5 with its usual opening-week Thursday special, which this year features the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

The network will unveil premiere dates for its five new midseason shows — dramas Council of Dads, Lincoln and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and comedies Indebted and The Kenan Show — later on.

Here are NBC’s fall premiere dates, with new series in uppercase:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – BLUFF CITY LAW

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – PERFECT HARMONY

9 p.m. – The Good Place

9:30 p.m. – SUNNYSIDE

10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8 p.m. – Bluff City Law (one-ff repeat)

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC