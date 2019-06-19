NBC Ratings Hit High Notes With ‘America’s Got Talent’ And ‘Songland’

NBC ruled Tuesday night in ratings with America’s Got Talent and their newest music competition series Songland.

America’s Got Talent brought in 9.9 million viewers and a 1.5 in 18-49 while Songland sang a 1.0 and a healthy 4.9 million viewers. AGT hit a season high in total viewers and was the number one show on Tuesday night. The Adam Levine-produced songwriting competition series received a +11% boost as well as a +17% in total viewers, making last night’s episode the most watched episode since its premiere on May 28. This is an improvement for Songland as ratings have dipped for the series in the past two weeks. But as for AGT, they seem to be on a streak because last week it was, once again, the number one entertainment show watched while Songland tied for number four.

As for ratings at the other Big 4 networks, there wasn’t too much excitement to move the needle with reruns of The Conners and Modern Family on ABC. Meanwhile, the new CBS action drama Blood and Treasure delivered a 0.4 and brought in 3.79 million viewers which nearly matches last week’s performance. On top of all that, the CW’s The 100 came in steady at 0.2 and over 730,000 viewers.