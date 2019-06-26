Naomi Watts Thriller ‘The Wolf Hour’ Sells To Brainstorm Media For North America & UPHE For Slew Of Int’l Markets

Brainstorm Media has acquired North American rights to Alistair Banks Griffin’s thriller The Wolf Hour, which has also sold around the world for HanWay Films.

The Sundance debut stars Naomi Watts together with Jennifer Ehle, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Emory Cohen, Brennan Brown, and Jeremy Bobb. Watts also executive produced.

Set against the ‘Summer of Sam’, the film charts the story of a once well-known, now reclusive writer caught up in the tension of late 1970s New York. The deal was negotiated between Brainstorm and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers together with HanWay. Brainstorm will release theatrically in fall 2019.

HanWay has also closed deals with Odeon (Greece), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), Fabula (Turkey), Discovery (Former Yugoslavia), DDDream (China), Klockworx (Japan), Shaw (Singapore), Cinesky (airlines / ships) and UPHE Content Group (Latin America, Benelux, Iceland, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain, Eastern Europe, Israel, Middle East, Australia & NZ, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan).

The film is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Bailey Conway Anglewicz from Automatik along with Bradley Pilz under Bradley Pilz productions. Felipe Dieppa and Taryn Nagle are exec producers for The Big Picture Company with Linda Moran of Belladonna Productions and Fred Berger of Automatik.

“Naomi Watts gives a riveting performance in this tense thriller. We are very excited to bring this movie to U.S. theaters nationwide,” said Michelle Shwarzstein, VP of Marketing and Acquisitions for Brainstorm Media.

Banks Griffin’s first feature Two Gates Of Sleep screened in Director’s Fortnight at Cannes 2010 and competed for the Camera d’Or.