Village Roadshow Developing Videogame ‘Myst’ Into Multi-Platform Film & TV Universe

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group (VREG) has taken the film and TV rights to best-selling video game Myst with plans to expand the game’s existing mythology to develop a multi-platform universe including film, scripted and unscripted television content. Village Roadshow will develop and work alongside the game’s original co-creator Rand Miller, as well as his brother Ryan Miller and Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice at Delve Media.

Myst, released in 1993, is a first-person graphic adventure video game, created by brothers Rand and Robyn Miller and the company they founded Cyan.

Village Roadshow will develop Myst into content across all divisions with the studio’s entire creative team working together to adapt these projects across film and television. Under the direction of its controlling shareholder, Vine Alternative Investments, VREG recently set a new mandate with the appointment of CEO Steve Mosko to transform into a broad-spectrum content creator with an emphasis on television, streaming and other emerging distribution platforms. This move complements its business of developing and co-financing feature films including the upcoming Warner Bros. title Joker (opening Oct. 4).

Related Story Village Roadshow Entertainment Hires COO, Launches New Production Unit Under Steve Mosko

The Myst canon has over 10,000 years of history, but its primary saga follows Atrus, a brilliant, but wet-behind-the-ears grandson of Anna, a woman who triggers a world-shaping set of events when she discovers the D’ni civilization in a cavern deep below the New Mexico desert. The D’ni have a unique ability to write books that can link to other worlds. The discovery of their ability and the clash of cultures is the catalyst for the Myst novels and games. Until 2002, Myst was the best-selling PC game of all time, and to date the franchise has sold over 15M copies worldwide. The game spawned several successful sequels including the critically acclaimed Riven in 1997.