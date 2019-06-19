‘Murder Mystery’ Tops Netflix UK Chart As ‘Black Mirror’ & ‘When They See Us’ Stay Solid

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery has topped Netflix’s latest UK top ten list – coming a day after the SVOD service revealed that the feature comedy was watched by 30.87M viewers around the world.

The film, written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Kyle Newacheck, went straight to the top of the UK list after launching on June 14. The films follows a New York cop and his wife who while on a European vacation, get framed and are on the run for the death of an elderly billionaire.

Black Mirror moved down to second after topping last week’s list with mini-series When They See Us similarly moved down a spot to three.

New entries including Jessica Jones coming in seventh in the series list with Trinkets at eight, while Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now made the docs list alongside Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan doc Rolling Thunder Revue. Awake: The Million Dollar Game made the reality list and Arabic teen drama Jinn made the foreign-language top ten.

Top Ten:

Murder Mystery Black Mirror When They See Us Despicable Me 3 I Am Mother Jane The Virgin Designated Survivor Good Girls Spider-Man: Homecoming What/If

Top Series:

Black Mirror When They See Us Jane The Virgin Designated Survivor Good Girls What/If Jessica Jones Trinkets Gavin & Stacey Dead to Me

Top Films:

Murder Mystery Despicable Me 3 I Am Mother Spider-Man: Homecoming Baby Driver Always Be My Maybe Snatch Little Fockers Transformers: The Last Knight Storks

Top Docs:

The Chef Show Blue Planet II Our Planet Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now Last Breath Rolling Thunder Revue World War II in Colour The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Louis Theroux The Ted Bundy Tapes

Top Reality Shows:

America’s Got Talent Awake: The Million Dollar Game My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Jailbirds RuPaul’s Drag Race Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj You vs. Wild Nailed It! Sugar Rush Girls Incarcerated

Top non-English language: