‘Murder Mystery’ Tops Netflix UK Chart As ‘Black Mirror’ & ‘When They See Us’ Stay Solid

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery has topped Netflix’s latest UK top ten list – coming a day after the SVOD service revealed that the feature comedy was watched by 30.87M viewers around the world.
The film, written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Kyle Newacheck, went straight to the top of the UK list after launching on June 14. The films follows a New York cop and his wife who while on a European vacation, get framed and are on the run for the death of an elderly billionaire.
Black Mirror moved down to second after topping last week’s list with mini-series When They See Us similarly moved down a spot to three.
New entries including Jessica Jones coming in seventh in the series list with Trinkets at eight, while Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now made the docs list alongside Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan doc Rolling Thunder Revue. Awake: The Million Dollar Game made the reality list and Arabic teen drama Jinn made the foreign-language top ten.
Top Ten:
- Murder Mystery
- Black Mirror
- When They See Us
- Despicable Me 3
- I Am Mother
- Jane The Virgin
- Designated Survivor
- Good Girls
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- What/If
Top Series:
- Black Mirror
- When They See Us
- Jane The Virgin
- Designated Survivor
- Good Girls
- What/If
- Jessica Jones
- Trinkets
- Gavin & Stacey
- Dead to Me
Top Films:
- Murder Mystery
- Despicable Me 3
- I Am Mother
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Baby Driver
- Always Be My Maybe
- Snatch
- Little Fockers
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Storks
Top Docs:
- The Chef Show
- Blue Planet II
- Our Planet
- Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now
- Last Breath
- Rolling Thunder Revue
- World War II in Colour
- The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
- Louis Theroux
- The Ted Bundy Tapes
Top Reality Shows:
- America’s Got Talent
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
- Jailbirds
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
- You vs. Wild
- Nailed It!
- Sugar Rush
- Girls Incarcerated
Top non-English language:
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
- Black Spot
- The Rain
- Rock My Heart
- High Seas
- The 12th Man
- Luka Chuppi
- 3%
- Jinn
- Killer Ratings
