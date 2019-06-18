MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners — Updating Live

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are being announced tonight at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Shazam! actor Zachary Levi serving as host. Among the evening’s honorees is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who picked up the Generation Award. Jada Pinkett Smith also received the Trailblazer Award.

While the kudos were taped on June 15, the ceremony is airing tonight at 9 PM ET/PT. We’ll be updating the winners’ list live so refresh here for the results.

BEST MOVIE

BEST SHOW

Game of Thrones

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

BEST HERO

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

BEST VILLAIN

BEST KISS

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

REALITY ROYALTY

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

BEST FIGHT

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

BEST REAL–LIFE HERO

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT