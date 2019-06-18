MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners — Updating Live

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are being announced tonight at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Shazam! actor Zachary Levi serving as host. Among the evening’s honorees is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who picked up the Generation Award. Jada Pinkett Smith also received the Trailblazer Award.
While the kudos were taped on June 15, the ceremony is airing tonight at 9 PM ET/PT. We’ll be updating the winners’ list live so refresh here for the results.
BEST MOVIE
BEST SHOW
Game of Thrones
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
BEST HERO
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
BEST VILLAIN
BEST KISS
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
REALITY ROYALTY
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
BEST FIGHT
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
BEST REAL–LIFE HERO
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Surviving R. Kelly
BEST HOST
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
