WarnerMedia Closing In On JJ Abrams Megadeal

MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners — Updating Live

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are being announced tonight at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Shazam! actor Zachary Levi serving as host. Among the evening’s honorees is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who picked up the Generation Award. Jada Pinkett Smith also received the Trailblazer Award.

While the kudos were taped on June 15, the ceremony is airing tonight at 9 PM ET/PT. We’ll be updating the winners’ list live so refresh here for the results.

BEST MOVIE

BEST SHOW
Game of Thrones

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

BEST HERO
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

BEST VILLAIN

BEST KISS
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

REALITY ROYALTY
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

BEST FIGHT
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

BEST REAL–LIFE HERO

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

