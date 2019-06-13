MSNBC Daytime Shakeup Gives Jonathan Wald & Dan Arnall Programming Oversight

As MSNBC’s ratings soften post-Mueller Report, the NBCUniversal news outlet has revamped its executive lineup for daytime. Deadline has confirmed that SVP Programming and Development Jonathan Wald and MSNBC executive editor Dan Arnall will run the daypart, while its former chief, NBC News SVP Janelle Rodriguez, will lead the streaming service NBC News Now.

The changes announced this morning and first reported by Mediaite will revert MSNBC to its former dual-block daytime structure, with Wald running 9 a.m.-noon and Arnall taking over noon-4 p.m. Producers of the shows that air in those blocks will report to Arnall and Wald. The latter also will continue to over MSNBC’s primetime lineup, alongside network president Phil Griffin.

“It was widely expected that Dan would be running things sooner rather than later after he came over from the main net’s weekend news department,” a source at the cable newser told Deadline today. Arnall got the daytime exec editor gig in February.

NBC News chief Andy Lack is expected to meet with the duo this week about the moves.

Rodriguez will continue to oversee newsgathering and editorial for MSNBC daytime and NBC Nightly News, while NBC’s SVP Specials Rashida Jones, who launched NBC News Now, will pivot to editorial projects including debates and town halls ahead of the 2020 election.