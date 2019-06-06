Broadway-Bound ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Musical Sets Seattle Premiere Date

The Broadway-bound Mrs. Doubtfire musical that was announced last year will premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre this fall, producer Kevin McCollum announced today, with performances set to begin Nov. 26.

The official opening night in Seattle will be Dec. 13, with the engagement running through Dec. 29. Cast and a production timeline will be announced later.

Based on the 1993 movie directed by Chris Columbus and starring Robin Williams and Sally Field, the stage musical is written from the Tony-nominated Something Rotten! team of Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (book), and Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics).

Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor. The musical is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Like the film, the musical tells the story of newly divorced and out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard (Williams in the movie) who, after losing custody of his children, disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire and takes a job in his ex-wife’s home.

And if that sounds like a hopelessly out of date premise, remember that Broadway’s Tootsie, based on the 1982 film with a not-dissimilar plot, won over critics, typically grosses more than $1M a week and is up for no fewer than 11 Tony Awards this Sunday.