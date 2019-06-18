MRC Television Taps Starz’s Ken Segna As Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Starz’s SVP Original Programming Ken Segna has left the pay cable network to join MRC Television as EVP and Head of Development. Reporting to President Elise Henderson, he will shepherd the indie studio’s slate of development, working closely with creators and producers.

This marks the highest-profile hire to date for UCP’s Elise Henderson since she joined MRC as President of Television in April. She has been building up her team by bringing in several other executives, most notably Mary-Claire Manley who joined as a VP from UCP. Segna’s appointment follows the recent departure of Peter Johnson as MRC President of Television development.

“Ken has amazing relationships, impeccable taste, and a knack for discovering and shaping compelling and entertaining stories,” said Henderson. “We’re thrilled to have him join MRC Television to lead development efforts as we continue to grow.”

MRC’s TV series portfolio includes Ozark on Netflix and the upcoming The Great for Hulu, written by Tony McNamara and starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and The Outsider for HBO, starring Ben Mendelsohn, with Jason Bateman directing and executive producing. The studio also has Amazon Prime Video pilot The Dark Tower, which recently wrapped production.

Segna is coming off a nine-year stint at Starz, which he joined as an executive assistant in 2010, rising through the ranks to manager, director, VP and most recently SVP of Original Programming, a position he held for the past four years. There, Segna led development and current on such original series as MRC’s Counterpart as well as Power, American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience and Sweetbitter..

“I’ve already been lucky enough to work with MRC in my previous role and this is a tremendous opportunity to lead development efforts at one of the most well-respected independent studios known for their artist-first mentality,” said Segna.

Segna is the latest senior programming executive to leave Starz, which has been undergoing integration with parent Lionsgate. EVP Original Programming Maria Fernandez recently exited to become President of Macro TV Studios.