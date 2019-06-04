‘Mr. Mercedes’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Audience Network

AT&T Audience Network has set 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, for the Season 3 premiere of Mr. Mercedes, the drama from David E. Kelley based on the Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King. Check out the first-look photos above and below.

Brendan Gleeson, Justine Lupe, Jharrel Jerome and Breeda Wool star in the series, whose third season will follow the story from Finders Keepers, the second book in the series. Holland Taylor and Bruce Dern guest star.

When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Retired Detective Hodges (Gleeson), Holly (Lupe) and Jerome (Robinson), along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon. Unpublished novels of Rothstein’s were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions. As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims.

Season 2 took place a year after Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community. Since the incident, Hartsfield had been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Hodges did his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences began to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges was haunted by the feeling that Brady was somehow responsible.

Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro are back to adapt Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes. They also executive produce alongside King, returning director Jack Bender, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of Audience Network.

