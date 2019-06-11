Movie Academy Elects 2019-20 Board Of Governors

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its newly elected 2019–20 Board of Governors. They will assume their posts July 1.

Among the newly elected governors are 2019 Oscarcast producer Donna Gigliotti from the Executives Branch, screenwriter Eric Roth (A Star Is Born, Oscar winner for Forrest Gump) and filmmaker Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3).

Steven Spielberg was among those re-elected to the board — after his bid to revise Academy rules regarding streaming services — along with Laura Dern, Mark Johnson, Nancy Utley and others.

Balloting in the Academy’s Film Editors Branch produced a tie between candidates Dody Dorn and Mark Goldblatt, necessitating a runoff election. Voting is set for next Monday and Tuesday. The Academy last held runoff elections in 2018 for the Producers Branch and in 2016 for the Film Editors Branch.

Related Story No More Earlier Oscars? Academy And ABC Set Late February Telecast Dates For 2021 And 2022

The Academy noted that its election increased the board’s diversity. The number of female Academy governors is up from 22 to 24, and people of color increases from 10 to 11, including the recently announced new Governors-at-Large: DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo Garcia and Janet Yang.

Governors from the Academy’s 17 branches may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

Newly elected to the board:

Ellen Kuras, Cinematographers Branch

Ruth Elaine Carter, Costume Designers Branch

Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch

Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Eric Roth, Writers Branch

Reelected to the Board:

Laura Dern, Actors Branch

David Rubin, Casting Directors Branch

Steven Spielberg, Directors Branch

Roger Ross Williams, Documentary Branch

Nancy Utley, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Laura Karpman, Music Branch

Mark Johnson, Producers Branch

Jan Pascale, Production Design Branch

Kevin Collier, Sound Branch

Craig Barron, Visual Effects Branch