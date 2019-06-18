Morena Baccarin In Final Talks To Join Gerard Butler In ‘Greenland’ Thriller At STX

EXCLUSIVE: Deadpool and Gotham star Morena Baccarin is in final negotiations to co-star opposite Gerard Butler in STXfilms’ disaster-thriller Greenland. Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman is helming the pic, which will go before cameras next week.

Chris Sparling wrote the script, with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune and Roman. The plot centers on one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk is producing the film with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company.

Anton is financing and STXfilms is distributing worldwide.

Baccarin’s other credits include Firefly (and its film spinoff Serenity), ABC’s V series, and Showtime’s Homeland, the series that earned her a supporting actress Emmy nom. The Brazilian-American actress can also currently be seen in Season 3 of the Netflix show, A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Baccarin is repped by UTA and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.