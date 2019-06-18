Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Crackle’s New Boss, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Sees Sony Deal As Just The Beginning

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Morena Baccarin In Final Talks To Join Gerard Butler In ‘Greenland’ Thriller At STX

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9714359am) Actress Morena Baccarin attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall, in New York 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards, New York, USA - 12 Jun 2018
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Deadpool and Gotham star Morena Baccarin is in final negotiations to co-star opposite Gerard Butler in STXfilms’ disaster-thriller Greenland. Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman is helming the pic, which will go before cameras next week.

Chris Sparling wrote the script, with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune and Roman. The plot centers on one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk is producing the film with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company.
Anton is financing and STXfilms is distributing worldwide.

Baccarin’s other credits include Firefly (and its film spinoff Serenity), ABC’s V series, and Showtime’s Homeland, the series that earned her a supporting actress Emmy nom. The Brazilian-American actress can also currently be seen in Season 3 of the Netflix show, A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Baccarin is repped by UTA and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad