Mira Sorvino & Tom Skerritt Topline ‘East of the Mountains’ Film Adaptation

Oscar and Golden Globe winner Mira Sorvino and Emmy winning actor Tom Skerritt have been tapped to star in a film adaption of the East of the Mountains novel by David Guterson, who wrote the screenplay with Thane Swigar. SJ Chiro (Lane 1974) is directing the piece, which is slated to go before cameras in Seattle and Columbia Plateau in eastern Washington this month.

The story follows a retired heart surgeon and recent widower Ben Givens (Skerritt), who has recently learned he has terminal cancer. Determined to end his life on his own terms, Ben leaves his daughter (Sorvino) behind and sets off on a journey into Washington State’s Columbia Basin, where the people he meets, and the events that unfold, compel him further into life even in the face of death.

Guterson, Jane Charles, Mischa Jakupcak, and Jennessa West are producing East of the Mountains with Stephen G. Hall and Eliza Shelden as executive producers.

Guterson’s 1994 novel Snow Falling on Cedars was adapted for the screen and released via Universal Pictures in 1999. It starred Ethan Hawke, James Cromwell, as well as Richard Jenkins and received an Oscar nom for best cinematography.

Sorvino, who will soon be seen in Fox's Stuber comedy. Skerritt's recent credits include A Hologram for the King, with Tom Hanks, and the John Carroll Lynch-directed indie, Lucky.