Michael Douglas Credits #MeToo Movement With ‘Bringing Women Into Our Industry’ – Produced By

During a sit-down with friend Danny DeVito at the Produced By Conference today in Burbank, Michael Douglas emphasized his support of the #MeToo movement and how it’s bringing change to Hollywood.

“This Me Too movement has been phenomenal in bringing women into our industry more than ever before,” Douglas said. “I think it’s also time to be kind to each other. We know there have been some mistakes by a lot of people or some people but I don’t think it’s a large population. I do feel that it’s important to remember we all mutually love this process and to be kind to each other.”

Douglas broached the subject of #MeToo in talking about working with collaborators throughout his career and “being open” with them. Earlier in the conversation, Douglas also referred to what he described as “atrocious” behavior on the part of executives in pitch meetings and auditions, although he did not elaborate.

Last year, the veteran actor became aware of a former colleague preparing to bring accusations against him from when she worked for him 30 years prior. In a January 2018 conversation with Deadline , Douglas preemptively denied the sordid accusations. At the time, a judge, jury and executioner attitude had been taken by the media in accusing certain prolific people of sexual harassment without any due process.

Said Douglas at the time of our interview, ” I support the #metoo movement with all my heart. I have always supported women, along the way. This is the kind of step that can set that movement back. Being accused, without a chance [to defend yourself] in court. To not even really have the information in front of you, to be able to argue or defend yourself. There is no due process, no chance of seeing evidence in front of me from my accuser.”

Douglas currently stars on the Netflix series The Kominsky Method which he won a Best TV Actor comedy/musical Golden Globe for back in January. Today, Douglas praised the streamer for leaving creator Chuck Lorre alone to make the show without interference.

“One of the good things about streaming, my experience with Netflix is like the ‘70s and ‘80s of the movies,” Douglas said. “They trust the filmmakers and leave you alone. Unless there’s problems, they leave you alone. Nowadays studio executives appear to think they know a lot more than anyone else.”

The second season of The Kominsky Method will premiere later this year.