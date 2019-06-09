Michael B. Jordan On Balancing Socially-Driven & Commercial Fare At His Outlier Society Studio

Making inclusive movies under his new production label Outlier Society is organic for Black Panther and Creed II star Michael B. Jordan.

“It’s natural for me. Long before the word inclusion became a thing,” said the actor on developing movies at his Outlier Society production company this afternoon at the Produced By session “Content With a Conscience: Social Impact Entertainment Across All Platforms”.

“I don’t want it to be just a Black film, but a high caliber piece of work that people don’t see that often.” said Jordan.

Since his breakout role in Ryan Coogler’s 2013 drama Fruitvale Station, Jordan said that scripts revolving around “every historical black figure have come across my desk.”

“As much as I would love to play all of them, I can’t,” he said.

Jordan and his President of Production Development, Alana Mayo, who was also present on the panel, expounded on their decision-making process when it comes to socially-driven projects and pure entertainment ones. Recently it was announced that Kung: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts would direct an original monster movie shot in Detroit produced by New Regency and Jordan’s Outlier Society.

“Starting in front of the camera, from the actor’s perspective, it’s all about the heart. It’s about wanting to create bodies of work and tell stories that will make people go home and think thoughts that will weigh heavily on their heart,” said the actor.

“We try to balance that as much as you can, to run a company where it’s not its entire identity but, at the same time it’s as an important silo and something that we care about,” he added.

“We struggle with the happy, mindless entertainment that doesn’t feel like it has some sort of substance to it,” Mayo explained. “And sometimes we just want to hit an issue that I think the both of us we will continue to make content about until we feel like we start to see the impact and the change in the real world.”

Also sitting on the session with Jordan and Mayo was ShivHans Pictures Founder & CEO Shivani Rawat, The Report filmmaker Scott Z. Burns; and Bonnie Abaunza, Founder Impact/Producer Abaunza Group.