Michael Avenatti: LA City Attorney Declines To File Charges In Mareli Miniutti Case

Controversial attorney Michael Avenatti will not be charged with a misdemeanor at this time by the LA City Attorney, a court hearing declared today.

Avenatti was arrested November 14 by L.A. police and booked on a felony count of domestic violence following a report filed against the attorney the day before. The LAPD then presented the case to the district attorney. The D.A. ruled out the felony count, but made no indication of what misdemeanor(s) might be considered, and passed it to the LA City Attorney.

After today’s late afternoon hearing, the City Attorney said of Avenatti, “The suspect will be informed that although we decline to file charges at this time, this matter remains open and we may file charges at any time prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations.”

Domestic violence accuser Mareli Miniutti “will be advised of services available to her.”

Avenatti took a victory lap on Twitter. “Today I attended the hearing in the matter relating to the allegations of Ms. Miniutti. At the conclusion of that hearing, I was again informed that NO CHARGES will be filed against me. As I predicted long ago, I was not charged because I did nothing wrong.”