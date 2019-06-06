BRON Creative, MGM Make Multi-pic Co-Financing Deal

MGM has made a multi-picture $100 million co-financing deal with BRON Creative, the joint venture between Aaron L. Gilbert’s BRON Studios, and Jason Cloth’s Creative Wealth Media. The venture will start out with co-fi’s on films that include MGM’s The Addams Family, Legally Blonde 3, Candyman, Respect, The Thomas Crown Affair and Robocop, as well as the Orion offerings Child’s Play, Bad Trip and Gretel and Hansel. This is the first such deal between MGM and Gilbert and Cloth, who will be credited as executive producers on the films.

Said Jonathan Glickman, MGM’s Motion Picture Group President, “This multi-picture deal builds upon the growing strength of our film business with a strategic investment for the future. Building on our incredibly robust library of titles is the cornerstone of the studio’s ongoing effort to be the leading independent producer of content in our industry. We look forward to partnering with BRON on this incredible slate of movies.”

Said Gilbert and Cloth: “We are excited to partner with MGM on this highly anticipated slate of films, all driven by talented filmmakers. This is another important step forward in BRON’s growth model.”

Jason Cloth Creative Wealth Management

The arrangement is non-exclusive and doesn’t clash with separate deals that BRON has with Warner Bros (a $100M deal), A24 and Lionsgate. BRON’s films at Warner Bros include The Mule, Isn’t It Romantic, Joker, The Kitchen and others. Recent BRON creative projects include Fences and Roman J. Israel Esq., and upcoming films include the WWII pic Greyhound which Tom Hanks wrote and stars in, the Lena Waithe-scripted Queen & Slim, which Melinda Matsoukas directed and the David Lowery-directed The Green Knight for A24. The company is funded by Creative Wealth Media, which is backed by LIUNA, the Laborers International Union of North America Pension Plan for Central and Eastern Canada.

Jason Cloth and Richard McConnel negotiated for Creative Wealth Media, Aaron Gilbert for BRON, supported by Anjay Nagpal and Steven Thibault, and Matthew Erramouspe of O’Melveny & Myers.