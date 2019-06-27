Meredith Hagner Joins Anna Kendrick & Donal Logue In Quibi Comedy ‘Dummy’

Click to Skip Ad
Meredith Hagner
Courtesy of UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Search Party‘s Meredith Hagner has been cast opposite Anna Kendrick and Donal Logue in Dummy, a comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip.

Created by Heller, Dummy is a buddy comedy that follows Cody, an aspiring writer (Kendrick) and her boyfriend’s (Logue) sex doll, Barbara (Hagner). It will be a serialized movie-length story told in chapters of under 10 minutes in length.

Hagner’s Barbara is an inanimate sex doll. Only able to be heard by Cody (Kendrick), Barbara (a self-proclaimed “feminist”) is a spoiled, jealous, and manipulative valley girl who will do whatever it takes to get her way. After she is discarded by her original owner, she convinces Cody to take her home so that she can be the inspiration to help cure Cody’s writers block.

Hagner stars as Portia on Search Party, which is going into its third season on TBS.
On the film side, Hagner recently appeared in Ike Barenholtz’s The Oath opposite Tiffany Haddish and in the James Gunn produced film Brightburn opposite Elizabeth Banks. Additionally, Hagner just wrapped the feature Palm Springs opposite Andy Samberg. Hagner is repped by UTA and Suskin Management.

