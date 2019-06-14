‘Men In Black: International’ Starts Domestic Tour With $3.1M Thursday Night

Columbia Pictures/Tencent Media/Hemisphere’s PG-13 fourthquel Men in Black: International took in $3.1M last night from previews starting at 4 p.m. in 3,472 locations. Sony is projecting $30M for the weekend, and hopefully the pic doesn’t go lower as there’s been a bad case of sequelitis at the box office lately with the under-performance of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Dark Phoenix, and Secret Life of Pets 2 (though on that latter Universal/Illumination toon, due to its low cost, it will profit greatly we understand).

Men in Black: International is Sony’s bid to revive the millennial franchise sans stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and with Thor: Ragnarok pair Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. The revival we hear cost Sony a low $94M before P&A with less than 18% participations each by Tencent and Hemisphere. The hope is for a $300M global B.O. haul, which we’ve been told would lead to breakeven.

Thursday’s take for Men in Black: International is higher than MIB 3′s 2012 Thursday which drew $1.55M, but those shows started at 9PM and it was a different marketplace for previews. Men in Black: International‘s previews are less than the latest string of summer Thursdays, i.e. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu ($5.7M) Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($6.3M) and Dark Phoenix ($5M).

The top No. 1 movie yesterday was Secret Life of Pets 2 with $4.4M for a full week’s take of $67.3M, $68.2M with previews. No. 2 was Aladdin with $3M and a third week of $38.8M and a running total of $246.7M. Fox/Disney’s Dark Phoenix ranked 4th yesterday with $1.47M and a first week total of $42.7M.

