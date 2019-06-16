‘Men In Black: International’ Zaps $74M Overseas; ‘Aladdin’ Tops $700M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Sony’s Men In Black: International performed in line with pre-weekend industry projections, landing $73.7M at the international box office. Added to domestic’s fizzle, the global launch crossed the century mark with $102.2M. Offshore tracking is on par with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 19% behind Men In Black 3 in like-for-likes and at current exchange rates.

There were No. 1s in 36 out of 56 markets, including China which led all play. The start there, however, is below the $30M most were seeing pre-release. Poor word of mouth and social scores led to a $26.3M three-day bow. Reviews aggregator Douban gave it a 5.8 while ticketing platform Maoyan chimed in with a 7.4. MIB4 is presented by Columbia Pictures with co-financing from Middle Kingdom behemoth Tencent and previous MIB partner Hemisphere Media Capital.

Industry finance sources tell us a final worldwide box office of about $300M will trigger ancillaries for a break-even result. That number could be on the cards, but will be close. In some markets, the F Gary Gray-helmed Chris Hemsworth/Tessa Thompson-starrer is drawing family audiences with pick-up on Saturday. As Anthony has detailed, Sony’s exposure on what it says is a $110M budgeted pic is 50%. Global P&A was an estimated $120M with luxury promo partners bringing in $75M.

Part of the idea with this fourthquel was that it would stir nostalgia for some while bringing in new audiences to the franchise who wouldn’t have seen one of the original trio on the big screen. Awareness was high, but the movie wasn’t overwhelmingly a first-choice. Overall, the past few weeks haven’t been much to write home about from overseas for studio tentpole sequels, and audiences are agreeing with critics for the most part. Folks are likely saving up for their playdate with Toy Story 4 next weekend while Sony will come swinging back with Spider-Man: Far From Home the following frame.

In the meantime, erstwhile Men In Black star Will Smith’s genie continues granting wishes for Disney. Another $47.5M in 55 markets this weekend lifts the offshore cume to $461.4M and the global total to $724.8M through Sunday. It held No. 1s in 20 markets.

Last weekend’s dud Dark Phoenix dropped by over 70% to cume $152.5M offshore and $204.3M worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame has now grossed $2.743B globally.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…