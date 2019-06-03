Melanie Field & Rosy McEwen Join TNT’s ‘Alienist’ Sequel ‘The Angel Of Darkness’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Heathers star Melanie Field is set as a series regular in TNT’s The Angel of Darkness, a limited series based on the sequel to author Caleb Carr’s best-selling The Alienist. In addition, newcomer Rosy McEwen is set for a recurring role in the series co-produced by Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T.

The Alienist’s lead cast, including Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on the Train) and Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral), will return for The Angel of Darkness with a new storyline that finds Sara Howard (Fanning), who has opened her own private detective agency, enlisting the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and John Moore (Evans) to hunt down an elusive killer.

Field will play Bitsy Sussman, an industrious young protege at the Sara Howard Detective Agency who looks to Sara for professional guidance but who brings her own warmth and New York street smarts to the job.

McEwen will portray Libby Hatch, a sensitive young nurse and would-be whistleblower who befriends Sara.

A critical and ratings success, The Alienist was a top 10 cable drama, having reached more than 50 million people across multiple platforms. It earned six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series.

Frank Pugliese (House of Cards) will serve as showrunner.

Field made her television debut as one of the leads in Paramount Network’s Heathers reboot based on the 1988 cult classic film. She also stars in Laura Chinn’s upcoming comedy series Florida Girls, alongside Chinn, Laci Mosley and Patty Guggenheim, for Pop TV. Field also has booked a role in the upcoming season of Succession on HBO and was last seen in Lorne Michaels comedy Shrill starring Aidy Bryant for Hulu. Field is repped by SDB Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Angel of Darkness is British actress McEwen’s first on-screen credit. Her recent theatre work includes Timon of Athens and Tamberlaine for Royal Shakespeare Company and The Cherry Orchard at the Royal Exchange / Bristol Old Vic and Julius Caesar at the Bristol Old Vic. She’s repped by Curtis Brown and Peikoff Mahan.