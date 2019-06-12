Meg DeLoatch Assembles All-Black Writers Room For Netflix’s ‘Family Reunion’ Starring Tia Mowry And Loretta Devine

Meg DeLoatch (Fuller House, Austin & Ally, Eve), creator and executive producer of Family Reunion, has assembled an all-black writers rooms to bring authenticity to the multi-generational McKellan family in the new Netflix comedy series starring Tia Mowry (Sister Sister, Instant Mom), Emmy-winning acting legend Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy, The Carmichael Show) and Anthony Alabi (Raven’s Home, Insecure) with guest star Richard Roundtree (Shaft, Being Mary Jane). The series is set to debut on the streaming platform July 10.

Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

“I am extremely proud of this show,” said DeLoatch. “It is a true collaboration, with everyone on this production, from the cast and writers, to the directors, staff and crew, contributing personal stories and traditions to help make our family dynamic and relatable.”

“From day one I knew that this show was going to be special and I am so grateful to be a part of it,” said Mowry. “It’s full of heart, it’s magical, funny, and refreshing. I can’t wait for the world to meet the McKellans and fall in love with them as much as I have.”

In the Netflix original series, Mowry plays Cocoa McKellan, a free-spirited mother from Seattle. When she and her former football-playing husband Moz and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Georgia for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get to know an extended family they didn’t even realize they were missing.

Devine plays the loving but strict matriarch of the family, M’Dear while Roundtree stars as Grandpa. Alabi plays Mowry’s husband. The cast also includes Talia Jackson as 14-year old Jade, Isaiah Russell-Bailey as 12-year old Shaka, Cameron J. “CJ” Wright as 10-year old Mazzi, and Jordyn Raya James as 8-year old Ami. The live-action comedy series pilot and multiple episodes are directed by Eric Dean Seaton (Prince of Peoria, Modern Family).