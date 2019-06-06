‘Meet The Press’ Host Chuck Todd Raises An Eyebrow On Trump-Piers Morgan Interview

Meet The Press host Chuck Todd described himself as “obsessed” with the interview with President Donald Trump conducted by British TV host Piers Morgan, a sit-down that covered a number of topics.

During the interview, Trump answered questions about climate change, his dust-up with Meghan Markle (“It’s not good for me to be nasty to her”), the USS John McCain being hidden from his sight during the recent visit to Japan (he didn’t know about it). He also brought up Hitler and how he went through Europe like cheese.

“Let’s just say it was a wide-ranging interview, and we’ll leave it there,” Todd concluded.

Watch the video below for more.