‘Meet The Press’ Interview With President Trump: Iran “Cannot Have A Nuclear Weapon”

President Trump said he doesn’t want war with Iran during a one-on-one interview with Meet The Press host Chuck Todd that aired this morning.

Confronting one of his frequent critics, Trump said he wouldn’t place pre-conditions on talks with Iran, although he noted that the country cannot obtain nuclear weapons.

He also addressed the problems with children in migrant camps, whether Vice President Mike Pence will remain on the 2020 ticket, the dilemma of pre-existing medical conditions and insurance, how impeachment will affect his re-election prospects, and whether he’s prepared to lose the election.

Trump said he’s ready to meet with either Iranian President Hassan Rouhani or Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.