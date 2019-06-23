‘Meet The Press’ Interview With President Trump: Iran “Cannot Have A Nuclear Weapon”

President Trump said he doesn’t want war with Iran during a one-on-one interview with Meet The Press host Chuck Todd that aired this morning.
Confronting one of his frequent critics, Trump said he wouldn’t place pre-conditions on talks with Iran, although he noted that the country cannot obtain nuclear weapons.
He also addressed the problems with children in migrant camps, whether Vice President Mike Pence will remain on the 2020 ticket, the dilemma of pre-existing medical conditions and insurance, how impeachment will affect his re-election prospects, and whether he’s prepared to lose the election.
Trump said he’s ready to meet with either Iranian President Hassan Rouhani or Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“It doesn’t matter to me. Here’s what I want, anything that gets you to the result. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s not about the straits,” Trump said. “You know, a lot of people covered it incorrectly. They’re never mentioned. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. They’d use it. And they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
”Here it is. Look, you can’t have nuclear weapons. And if you want to talk about it, good. Otherwise you can live in a shattered economy for a long time to come,” he said, referring to sanctions Iran faces.
The US withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal brokered by the Obama administration that included China, Russia, France, Germany, England and the European Union.
