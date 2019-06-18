Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Lisa Kudrow To Star In ‘Therapy Dog’ Fox Animated Presentation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WarnerMedia Closing In On JJ Abrams Megadeal

Read the full story

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Cancels L.A. Fundraisers To Focus On Officer-Involved Shooting In South Bend

Pete Buttigieg
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charlie Neibergall/AP/REX/Shutterstock (10208677k) 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall meeting, in Fort Dodge, Iowa Election 2020 Pete Buttigieg, Fort Dodge, USA - 16 Apr 2019 Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shut

Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has canceled a big L.A. fundraiser scheduled for Wednesday at the home of Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller, following an officer-involved shooting in South Bend, Indiana, Deadline has confirmed. It was the centerpiece of a string of fundraisers Buttigieg had planned this week for California, but he opted to stay in South Bend, where he serves as mayor, to handle the fallout from the shooting. The fundraiser will be rescheduled, we were told, but no date has been set as of now.

Buttigieg called a late-night press conference Sunday in South Bend to announce he was canceling the fundraisers to address the shooting, promising to get to the bottom of what happened.

Co-sponsors who had signed on to fundraising event at Murphy and Miller’s home included Matt Bomer, Simon Halls, Bryan Lourd, Bruce Bozzi, Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, Kevin Huvane and Billy Eichner.

Buttigieg’s California itinerary also included events with Nicole Avant, former ambassador to the Bahamas and wife of Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, and other Hollywood execs, according to reports. He also was expected to attend fundraising events in San Diego and San Francisco.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad