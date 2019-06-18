Mayor Pete Buttigieg Cancels L.A. Fundraisers To Focus On Officer-Involved Shooting In South Bend

Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has canceled a big L.A. fundraiser scheduled for Wednesday at the home of Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller, following an officer-involved shooting in South Bend, Indiana, Deadline has confirmed. It was the centerpiece of a string of fundraisers Buttigieg had planned this week for California, but he opted to stay in South Bend, where he serves as mayor, to handle the fallout from the shooting. The fundraiser will be rescheduled, we were told, but no date has been set as of now.

Buttigieg called a late-night press conference Sunday in South Bend to announce he was canceling the fundraisers to address the shooting, promising to get to the bottom of what happened.

Co-sponsors who had signed on to fundraising event at Murphy and Miller’s home included Matt Bomer, Simon Halls, Bryan Lourd, Bruce Bozzi, Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, Kevin Huvane and Billy Eichner.

Buttigieg’s California itinerary also included events with Nicole Avant, former ambassador to the Bahamas and wife of Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, and other Hollywood execs, according to reports. He also was expected to attend fundraising events in San Diego and San Francisco.