Max Wright Dies: Father On ’80s Sitcom ‘Alf’ Was 75

Veteran actor Max Wright, best known as the father in 1980s sitcom ALF, died today after a long cancer battle. He passed away in his Hermosa Beach, Calif. home at age 75.

Wright played Willie Tanner on the puppet-driven sitcom, which ran for four seasons on NBC.

But Wright had a long resume in other venues, appearing in television shows like Cheers, Misfits of Science and Norm, among others.

His film credits included All That Jazz, Reds, The Sting II, Soul Man, and The Shadow.

Survivors include two children. His wife, Linda Ybarrondo, passed in 2017.