Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Roku’s Lead In Connected-TV Market Share Will Grow To 70% By Year’s End, Report Says

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Max Wright Dies: Father On ’80s Sitcom ‘Alf’ Was 75

Amazon

Veteran actor Max Wright, best known as the father in 1980s sitcom ALFdied today after a long cancer battle. He passed away in his Hermosa Beach, Calif. home at age 75.

Wright played Willie Tanner on the puppet-driven sitcom, which ran for four seasons on NBC.

But Wright had a long resume in other venues, appearing in television shows like Cheers, Misfits of Science and Norm, among others.

His film credits included All That Jazz,  Reds, The Sting II, Soul Man, and The Shadow.

Survivors include two children. His wife, Linda Ybarrondo, passed in 2017.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad