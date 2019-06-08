Max Saines Dies: Endeavor Content Executive Had Heart Condition, Was 28

Endeavor Content television executive Max Saines has died from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a pre-existing heart condition. He was 28 years old.

Saines began his career in the mailroom at WME, later joining the trainee program and working in the agency’s television department. He joined Endeavor Content in 2017 and was an executive in its TV advisory group. He recently helped organize a record-breaking event for Endeavor Content at Series Mania in France.

Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor issued a statement on the unexpected death. “Max was an incredible young man and a tremendous colleague, beloved across the Endeavor Content and WME families. He literally grew up around many of us, and his boundless positivity, energy and enthusiasm made him truly one of the most wonderful people we have known. We are heartbroken by this loss, and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Saines graduated from Northwestern with a BS in Radio/Film/Television. He is survived by his parents, Emily Gerson Saines and Andrew Saines, and his brother, Dashiell Saines.

Donations can be made in his name to the Tufts Medical Center Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center (HCMI Research Fund). They can be done in the following ways:

• Visit giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give and make an online donation with designation Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy,

• Call 617-636-7656 to make a credit card donation via telephone,

• Mail a check (made out to Tufts Medical Center HCMI Research Fund) to:

Tufts Medical Center Development Office

800 Washington Street, #231

Boston, MA 02111