Max Landis Dropped By His Writ Large Managers Amid Allegations

Max Landis, the screenwriter who’s accused of sexually assaulting and mentally torturing several women, has been fired by Writ Large, his personal managers. “Writ Large does not represent Max Landis,” said Britton Rizzio, his former manager. “As soon as we heard about the Daily Beast article, we parted company.”

Tuesday’s Daily Beast report detailed allegations by eight women who say they were abused by Landis, the screenwriter best known for Bright and Chronicle. At least one of women alleged that he once threatened to kill her.

Landis, the son of director John Landis, was first accused in 2017, when actress Anna Akana, who starred in a YouTube video he directed, took to Twitter the day that Bright was to premiere on Netflix to say that the film was “Written by a psychopath who sexually abused and assaults women, right? Cool.”

Several other women came forward soon thereafter with allegations of sexual misconduct, including artist Zoe Quinn, who tweeted: “Sometimes men who commit sexual assault are talented screenwriters and their work comes with baggage. Other times, they’re Max Landis.”

Deadline reached out to his attorney, Howard Abramson, but did not get a callback.